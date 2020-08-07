Digital Exclusive: Former St. Luke’s College Chancellor receives prestigious award at commencement ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Chancellor at St. Luke’s College-UnityPoint Health earned a prestigious award for his many years of service to the college.

Former Chancellor Mike Styles received the Emeritus status during Friday’s Commencement Ceremony at the Sioux City Convention Center.

“Chancellor Styles is being honored for all of his years of dedication and service to both the college, UnityPoint Health system, as well as every single student over the last 40 years that he has impacted,” said Kendra Erikson, President of St. Luke’s College.

But that wasn’t the only award Styles received at the ceremony.

The college also acknowledged him with a distinguished leadership award, which is recognized by his peers and colleagues across Iowa, to show how much he means to the institution.

“And in it, he is serving as a leader. He is the longest-standing member of the Iowa Independent Colleges Association. And that speaks to his service, his servanthood as well as his commitment to education in Iowa as well as nationally,” said President Erikson.

He took the position back in 1998 after the untimely death of Regene Osborne, who was the founding President of the college.

Styles said several of his accomplishments at St. Luke’s College gives him a great sense of pride.

“Probably the one that is of most importance to me is knowing that the hundreds of graduates that we have prepared all in the healthcare professions have touched thousands, if not, hundreds of thousands of patients’ lives around Siouxland and really truly across the country and around the globe,” said Mike Stiles, retired Chancellor of St. Luke’s College.

Styles was previously the Director of Education for St. Luke’s College.

He also worked at Western Iowa Tech Community College in the Adult Education program and even helped start the paramedic program in Siouxland.

