Digital Exclusive: Food safety tips before your Super Bowl 54 party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend is the biggest football game of the year, Super Bowl LIV.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has some food safety tips when cooking food for your Super Bowl party.

One week until game time! 🏈🏈 While you’re making plans to watch the #SuperBowl next weekend remember to keep food safety in your playbook. Helpful tips below! #TouchDowntoFoodSafety pic.twitter.com/62UXVNEmKI — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) January 26, 2020

Wash your hands, surfaces, and utensils with soap and warm water before cooking.

Use separate cutting boards, plates, and utensils to avoid cross-contamination between raw meat and already cooked food.

Tackle #FoodSafety at your Super Bowl party by using our exclusive Super Bowl Party Food Safety Playbook! ↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/6xcA6KyVX5 — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) January 28, 2020

Make sure that the foods are being cooked to a safe internal minimum temperature by using a thermometer.

Chill the food right after its done cooking, don’t leave food at room temperature for no more than two hours.

Throughout the football game, keep the hot foods hot and the cold foods cold.

Hosting a #SuperBowl party? Make sure you have these super easy tips on hand to keep food poisoning off the playing field!

✅ Keep cold food cold.

✅ Keep hot food hot.

✅ Reheat & serve as needed. pic.twitter.com/6quV4LqZgJ — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) January 30, 2020

For more information, go to the USDA website.