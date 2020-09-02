Digital Exclusive: Food Bank of Siouxland’s BackPack Program starts Sept. 8

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland’s BackPack Program begins on September 8th and the organization is looking for help.

“The BackPack Program is where the Food Bank assembles sacks with volunteers and then we distribute those to ten local Siouxland schools throughout the metro area; two in South Sioux and then eight in the Sioux City Community School District,” said Jake Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The program donates food to schools that have a high number of students participating in free and reduced lunches.

Wanderscheid stated that they already have enough volunteers for the first semester, but they’re still in need of volunteers at the food bank for the day to day packing.

Folks even have options to fit their busy schedules.

“If you don’t have time to volunteer right now, we always talk about two other ways to help the food bank. That is to be a friend, so talk about the need in the community, about how it’s still remaining strong. And the other is to share a little bit of your treasure,” said Wanderscheid.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the Food Bank of Siouxland at (712) 255-9741.

