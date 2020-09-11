Digital Exclusive: Food Bank of Siouxland sees increase in demand for food distribution

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Food banks across the U.S. are seeing an ongoing increase in the demand for food distribution over the past several months.

The Food Bank of Siouxland distributed the highest amount of food in its history in August 2020 with 386,000 pounds, compared to last year with 222,000 pounds.

The non-profit organization keeps up with the demand for food with the help of the community.

“Through our network of partners, they’re stepping up and really bringing on extra volunteers. We also have a really dedicated bunch of volunteers that have come in and helped us pack food,” said Jacob Wanderscheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“The amount of volunteers that we’ve received is tremendous. Even during this time, where social distancing is important, We’ve had people come in and help with distributions, whether they’re inside or, right now, outdoors, is the majority of agencies are doing,” said Andrea Purdy, Associate Executive Director Food Bank of Siouxland.

Receiving big food donations from companies such as Smithfield Foods and Tyson, and having pop-up distribution events are other ways the food bank is keeping up with the demand.

According to Feeding America, 54 million people may experience hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit adds food banks are seeing a 50% increase in the number of people seeking help from them.

“The biggest thing that we see as we hand out the food is either the reduced hours [then], being laid off during the COVID time. So, they got behind bills, even though they might go back to work, [or] reduced hours now,” said Wanderscheid.

“And so a lot of times may not have extra funds to then pay for the food that they’re needed. So, we can offer that as just a kind of help with covering the costs of regular living expenses. We can be here to supply the food,” said Purdy.

The Food Bank of Siouxland has handed out 3.5 million pounds of food so far this year and expects the increase to continue for the rest of the year with an estimated amount of 350,000 pounds of food for October, November, and December.

Before COVID-19, it was 250,000 pounds of product for each of the three months.

Last year, they handed out an overall 2.6 million pounds of food, which is a 30% increase, or more than 900,000 pounds.

Normally, the increase from the previous year to the next is between 5%-10% or 100,000 pounds.

For additional information on finding more food pantries in the Siouxland area, visit the Food Bank of Siouxland’s website.

