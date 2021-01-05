Digital Exclusive: Food Bank of Siouxland prepares for new year after busy 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a very busy 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank of Siouxland is looking to prepare for the new year.

The holiday season was also busier than normal for the non-profit because in order to not overwhelm food pantries, they asked folks to go to the pantries early.

“In 2021, we’re just looking to continue keeping up with the need. We’re going to keep increasing our fundraising, increasing our purchasing, making sure that we are able to give those in need, what they need,” said Valerie Petersen, Food Bank of Siouxland.

Valerie Petersen, development director for the Food Bank of Siouxland, said the pandemic will affect those plans due to the vaccine rollouts but hopeful things will progress in a positive way.

The non-profit is expecting to see an increase in donations this year over 2019’s numbers; however, they’re not sure if they can match 2020’s numbers of donations.

“The financial effects on people last for years to come, and so while our need will still be there, I’m not certain that we will see the kind of support that we saw this [past] year when the need was in your face, and you couldn’t miss it,” said Petersen.

Petersen adds the Siouxland community has been very generous towards the food bank and has done everything for the non-profit in 2020.

“We’ve never seen the kinds of donations that we’ve seen in the past year, and we needed them. So, we’re incredibly grateful to everybody who came in and volunteered, dropped off bags of groceries, sent over a check. We couldn’t do what we do without the community,” said Petersen.

The Food Bank of Siouxland has a goal for 2021 and that’s to be able to raise $50,000.

The non-profit is looking forward to the new year with their Empty Bowls event, which will be held virtually on February 5.

For money or food donations and volunteering, you can call the Food Bank of Siouxland at 712-255-9741 or visit their website.