Digital Exclusive: Floyd Valley Hospital uses UV light against COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Floyd Valley Hospital has a new device to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We purchased a UV light with the understanding that we could possibly be purchasing that with the CARES Act money that was dedicated through the federal government. We purchased it for the entire hospital, not just for our clinic. So, we use it across the entire platform of our hospital be it the clinic setting the surgery setting and/or a patient room or in the emergency department,” said Lorrie Mortenson, director of patient care at Floyd Valley Hospital.

The Skytron is fully automated and produces shortwave UV lights that destroys viruses and bacteria that may be on surfaces.

“Once you place them in a room, they actually sense the room through a sensor device on the top so they know the size of the room and how long that room would take to be ‘disinfected’. They are motion sensitive, so we mark the room specifically with a sign and then there’s a device that would hang on the door,” said Mortenson.

According to Mortenson, it is so sensitive that a rotating doorknob would turn it off.

Mortenson said the Skytron is used extensively around the hospital as part of their cleaning routine and adds an extra layer of security for their patients.

“We have always had significantly low hospital-acquired infections, but this was just another added tool that we could bring to Floyd Valley, not just because of our COVID patients that we were seeing, but also using this for other types of infections, such as MRSA, E Coli, C. difficile and a number of infections that are always or could be prevalent in a hospital,” said Mortenson.