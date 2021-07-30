Digital Exclusive: First Tee uses golf to teach kids valuable life skills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — First Tee held their 15th annual golf tournament at the Green Valley Golf Club this week, the event serving as a benefit for their Youth Development Programs.

“So we are playing a golf tournament for First Tee in which First Tee is a great organization that teaches little kids how to golf,” said Madilyn Cramer of Sioux City, “I personally went through it as a kid and it was just a great experience. I’m glad now to be teaching kids.”

Executive Director Jeremy Pigg said kids have a learning experience each day, and they never turn a child away.

“And we do teach golf lessons, but we also teach life skills. We teach honesty, integrity, perseverance, and we have nine core values that we instill in the kids. So, each day that they are out on court, we focus on one of those core values that they carry on into the community and become better citizens.”

Pigg said the program continues to grow rapidly, with 575 new members this season alone, making the annual fundraising event crucial to ensuring the best learning experience.

“Well, this is just huge because this is, like I said, our biggest fundraiser of the year it allows us to pay our coaches, fulfill those scholarships, buy equipment that’s needed. You know, because sometimes you have adaptive equipment that you need for kids with special needs.

Pigg said the fundraiser wouldn’t have been a success without the contributions of their sponsors and anyone who participated in the tournament.