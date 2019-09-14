Digital Exclusive: First Annual Midwest Regional Hot Rod Rally holds motorcycle stunt show

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Anything with motors and wheels can be found at the first annual Midwest Regional Hot Rod Rally.

The Midwest Regional Hot Rod Rally was at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds in Moville Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

One of the many events that was held was a freestyle motorcycle stunt show. The show was preformed by Deranged Freestyle.

When talking to some of the riders, they said have been doing motorcycle stunts for almost ten years and for a couple of them, their favorite stunt to do is rolling burnouts.

The first annual Midwest Regional Hot Rod Rally will hold its last event for Saturday night at 8 p.m. with Live Music by Dane Louis on the free stage. Sunday starts at 7 a.m. with a Knights of Columbus free will donation breakfast.

For a list of all the events for the rest of Saturday and for Sunday, click here.