Digital Exclusive: Everything you need to know about tax-free weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tomorrow starts tax-free weekend across the state of Iowa. Tax-free weekend starts tomorrow, August 2 at 12:01 a.m., and will go through Saturday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Tax-free weekend is a tax holiday that eliminates the sales tax on qualifying items. This means that across the state of Iowa, you will not have to pay the 6% sales tax on the qualifying items. Qualifying items include clothing apparel and footwear that total under $100.

Everyone can enjoy the tax-free weekend, but there are a few things to keep in mind: