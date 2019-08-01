Digital Exclusive: Everything you need to know about tax-free weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tomorrow starts tax-free weekend across the state of Iowa. Tax-free weekend starts tomorrow, August 2 at 12:01 a.m., and will go through Saturday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Tax-free weekend is a tax holiday that eliminates the sales tax on qualifying items. This means that across the state of Iowa, you will not have to pay the 6% sales tax on the qualifying items. Qualifying items include clothing apparel and footwear that total under $100.
Everyone can enjoy the tax-free weekend, but there are a few things to keep in mind:
- Everything (apparel and footwear) qualifies as long as it comes out to under $100.
- There is no limit on items you buy as long as the total is under $100.
- All local businesses (and large retailers) open both August 2 and August 3 will be participating in the tax-free weekend.
- You can enjoy your tax-free weekend with online shopping, BUT you have to pay in full for your items during the tax-free weekend event or have your items delivered during the tax-free weekend.
- Sunday is NOT included in the tax-free weekend!