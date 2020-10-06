Digital Exclusive: Early voting begins in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the Election now less than a month away, Siouxlanders are getting a head start.

Early voting started today at the Long Lines Family Rec Center with booths set up so that voters are socially distant.

PAT – “We’ve been trying to get folks that are concerned about going to the polling place on Election Day to do it in a place that isn’t quite as crowded and they can get it done early and they won’t have to worry about that concern anymore as to what the environment is going to be like on Election Day,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections.

Pat Gill said that with so many Siouxlanders voting early,the county is way ahead of where they were compared to 2016.

PAT – “It’s just that you can feel comfortable that you’ve got your ballot cast and that it’s gonna be counted. We count the absentee ballots, we start counting them on Monday, the day before the Election, and then all day Tuesday the day of the Election,” said Gill.

The Long Lines Family Rec Center will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

