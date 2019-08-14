Digital Exclusive: Driving safety for back to school

South Sioux City, Neb. (KCAU) — With kids heading back to school in the upcoming weeks, it’s important to remember there will be a lot more kids out walking to school and to be cautious while driving around schools.

KCAU 9 Digital talked with Lt. Chris Chernock of the South Sioux City Police Department about the extra precautions drivers should have with school starting back up.

“On the street there’s going to be pedestrian traffic, people crossing at intersections and in the middle of the block. So, we want you to really be on your ‘A’ game when you’re driving,” Lt. Chernock said.

Lt. Chernock noted that most of the schools in South Sioux City are on the east side of town. With the schools being on the east side of town, there’s a lot of people moving in an easterly direction and making the sun a factor while driving by the schools.

“Once or twice a week during the school year we have an accident was somebody was blinded by the sun or some reason the sunlight compromised the efforts to see and their ability to see as they were going down the street,” Lt. Chernock explained.

Lt. Chernock suggests that drivers should take a little extra time and slow down so you can observe what’s going on around you. By following these suggestions, it will help kids have a safe path to and from school.