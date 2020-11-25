Digital Exclusive: Downtown Partners announce Small Business Marketplace

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Saturday after Thanksgiving is “Small Business Saturday” and Siouxlanders can show their support to local businesses during the holidays.

Downtown Partners and Iowa’s West Coast Initiative are launching a weekly marketplace for small businesses starting on November 28.

“Well Downtown Partners was talking about a way to provide shopping for the holidays and as my position with Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, I’m always looking for opportunities for entrepreneurs to be able to market their businesses and give opportunities,” said Stacy Orndorff, Entrepreneurial Community Navigator for Iowa’s West Coast Initiative.

Small Siouxland businesses will set up shop in several vacant spots around downtown, stretching from 4th Street to Pierce Street.

The governor’s recent proclamation hasn’t changed many safety measures for the event.

“Fortunately, we’re still able to have this event as long as everybody is wearing masks. Masks will be required at each location and as well as the vendors and the business owners will all be wearing masks also,” said Orndorff.

At the moment, 17 businesses will be participating in the event:

Britton Hacke Photography

Circlesmith

Federsen USA Wagyu

Heartland Coffe & Nosh

Jefferson Beer Supply

KABS Apparel

KJ West Designs

Knit and Crochet Works by Ricarda

Little Swan Lake Winery

Livengoodies Bakery

Living Treasures Flower Farm

Nightingale Coffee

People & Pet Kitchen

Rooted Boutique

Sit Pretty Barkey

Urban Desert by Ivonet & Isabella

Wanderer Eats

“We’re hoping to do this more during the next year too, not just for the holidays, but maybe some different times of the season,” said Orndorff.

More information on the Small Business Marketplace can be found here.