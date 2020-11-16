Digital Exclusive: Downtown for the Holidays see changes to festive events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year, Downtown for the Holidays is going to look much different than it has in previous years.

Downtown Partners announced the holiday lighted parade will now be a drive-by parade. Santa’s Workshop will be at the Warrior Hotel with Santa sitting in the window talking to children through a microphone.

“Obviously 2020 has been way different, and everything looks a little bit different this year. So, we just had to make these changes in order for children and families to celebrate the holiday season downtown in a safe way. Even though things look a little different, we’re still excited to be able to celebrate the holidays downtown,” said Grace Nordquist, Downtown Partners.

Grace Nordquist, Business Development Coordinator with Downtown Partners, said the floats will be stationed along the parade route for people to drive by and see them on 3rd Street from Virginia Street to Nebraska Street and end at the Sioux City Public Museum.

She adds children are required to wear masks and can line up but socially distanced to see and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

“So, obviously, things will look a little bit different. Children can’t sit on Santa’s lap, and people are going to be in their cars, driving by the parade, but I still think that children and families are going to be able to experience the holidays and have fun downtown still,” said Nordquist.

The “Drive-by” Holiday Lighted Parade will be on Monday, November 23rd from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with Santa coming to light up the Christmas Tree at the Sioux City Public Museum.

For those who want to participate in the parade, click here. The registration is free and the deadline is November 19.

Santa will be at the Warrior Hotel on November 28, December 5, December 12, and December 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for kids to talk to him. Families and groups of no more than eight people must social distance while at the window and waiting for their turn.

For more information on Downtown for the Holidays, visit the Downtown Partners website and their social media platforms.