Digital Exclusive: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center holds storytime event about snakes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Preschoolers learned about snakes at a monthly storytime program in the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

On Tuesday morning, they learned through a couple of ways that included reading books and looking at different pictures through the Nature Tales program.

The Nature Center uses between eight to twelve books that either they have or borrow from the Sioux City Public Library but only reads one or two of them.

Theresa Kruid, a Naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, talks about having arts and crafts included in the program.

“I always try to have a simple, easy craft that goes along with our topic. So that they can go home and hopefully remember what we learned about. So we made a snake with yarn in different patterns [Tuesday],” said Kruid.

Kids even got to touch a real-life corn snake named Hen.

Kruid said that the snake is an educational snake meaning that it’s used to being touched and handled.

Kids from ages two to five who are not in Kindergarten, along with a guardian of theirs, had fun learning about the snakes at the Nature Center, including Missy Wright and her son, Max, on Tuesday.

“You know, we’ve been out here a few times. We always have fun. So it was a good day to get out of the house. So we came. And I heard that there were snakes so I thought that’ll be fun for him too,” said Missy Wright, attendee.

Nature Tales holds a storytime event on the second Tuesday of every month, except in May.

The purpose of the one-hour program is to introduce a different nature topic to preschoolers.

“We just really try to do this program as a good way to introduce people to the outdoors and make that connection with their environment,” said Kruid.

Wright said they will be back for next month’s Nature Tales, which will be about rabbits.

For more information about the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s Nature Tales, you can call them at 712-258-0838, email Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org, or visit their Facebook page.