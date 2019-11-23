Digital Exclusive: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center holds educational program about turkeys



SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday, some young Siouxlanders got a chance to learn about wild turkeys.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center held a ‘Turkey Talk’ event that helped kids learn some fun facts about turkeys.

“So, we are going to learn about the history of the turkeys, where do they live, what kind of food they eat. Just everything about turkeys,” said Olivia Parks with the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Kids learned that male turkeys are called ‘Toms’ and female turkeys are called ‘Hens’ and their food consists mostly of seeds, nuts and insects. They also learned that turkeys mostly live in forested areas, tall prairie grasses or croplands.

Parks explained how these types of educational programs benefit kids, “This will help them [the kids] kind of get their foot in the door with animals. This is an experience where they can come out and we actually have a whole bunch of different things of turkeys. So, they can get their hands on a few of them and learn about turkeys. And learn about what they sound like, what they feel like, their habitats and when to approach or not ever approach.”

During the program, kids created their own turkey and turkey calls. They also took a hike to see if they could find any turkeys and to practice using their new turkey calls.

