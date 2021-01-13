Digital Exclusive: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center collects Christmas trees to recycle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is continuing to collect fresh-cut, live Christmas trees from this holiday season to be recycled.

The nature center has been chipping up Christmas trees for around 20 years to keep maintaining their hiking trails.

“Well, we have nearly three miles of trails that we manage here in our realm. We try to put the different chips down on those trails to give it a better cushion and surface, which also helps with erosion. They smell so fragrant and wonderful,” said Dawn Synder, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Dawn Snyder, Education Programs Director at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, said the Christmas trees need to be dropped off clean with no Christmas decorations and stands.

The trees should not have any ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, and plastic bags with them when you drop off your Christmas trees.

She mentions the reason behind these requirements is because they need the trees to be streamlined and ready to go into the chipper machine to be cut up.

“Well, it’s a natural product that’s going to break down anyway. So they’re not going to stay permanently on our trails, but they will allow a surface. Obviously, just keeping things out of the landfill and allowing that type of nature to decompose on its own is always a better option,” said Synder.

People can still drop off their Christmas trees at the nature center located at 4500 Sioux River Road along Highway 12 in the lower parking lot until January 17.