Digital Exclusive: Donating Blood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the recent shootings, Labor Day weekend and the Hurricane Dorian, blood donations are vital in saving someone’s life.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Claire DeRoin of LifeServe Blood Center about the importance of donating blood and the things you need to know before donating.

“Blood donations are really important this week, especially because after Labor Day, we’re really hurting for donations because we were closed for that extra day on Labor Day. And this week we have also sent blood to Florida, one of our community blood center partners in Florid because Hurricane Dorian is on its way and folks in Florida are expecting evacuations, power outages, flooding and all the stuff that comes with a hurricane,” DeRoin said.

The LifeServe Blood Center is part of the American Associations of Blood Banks. DeRoin mentioned that they have a process that if one of the centers is in trouble, the other community blood centers step up and send their extra blood to that troubled center.

DeRoin also talked about their blood drive at KCAU 9 Wednesday saying it couldn’t come at a better time and if you are wanting to come donate Wednesday, DeRoin told KCAU 9 what the requirements are for donating blood.

“Eligible donors need to be 120 pounds, you need to be at least 16 or 17 years old. If you are 16 or 17 years old, you will need a parent or guardian signed permission form. Donors should have a lot of water, be well hydrated before you come out, eat a light meal, try to get a good night sleep beforehand, I know that’s not always something you can will yourself to do. And make sure you’re feeling pretty healthy. If you’re just getting over being sick or you feel a cold coming on, we need you to keep your blood so that you can get better and that blood can help you and so we don’t comprise the safety of the community blood supply,” DeRoin mentioned.

If you want to donate blood, KCAU 9 is holding a blood drive, ‘KCAU Pump Up the Blood Supply,’ Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the station, 5993 Gordon Drive. The event is hosted by LifeServe Blood Center.

Anyone who donates receives a t-shirt while supplies last.