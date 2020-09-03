Digital Exclusive: Diocese of Sioux City to adapt changes into COVID-19 protocols

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Diocese of Sioux City is continuing to adapt its COVID-19 protocols by making some big updates to them, which will take place this weekend.

“So we just implemented that we are now going to space every other pew because of what we see in the data. Of course, with a mandatory mask and still social distancing in between. We felt that it was safe for our parishioners and our faithful,” said Deacon Mark Prosser, Diocese of Sioux City.

The pews were originally spaced out to every two pews closed and one pew open, meaning the churches were only 1/3 full with the social distancing in place.

“Well, what it will allow for is more seats available, easier seating of the people that are coming back. All of our parishes are experiencing bit by bit of families and individuals feeling more confident in returning to church,” said Father Terry Roder, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The other big update the Diocese made is moving the communion part of the Catholic masses.

“Based on monitoring information, we are now returning communion to the normal time of the Liturgy, which is following the Eucharist prayer and The Lord’s Prayer but prior to the final blessing,” said Deacon Prosser.

The communion part of the mass was temporarily placed at the end of the mass so folks received the Eucharist and left the church to limit people walking by one another and so on.

The Diocese’s COVID Taskforce looks at the scientific data two to three times a day from the Iowa Department of Public Health, John Hopkins University, and the CDC.

The Diocese of Sioux City doesn’t want the Catholic masses to be places where COVID is spread to others.

“For those who have conditions, you don’t always know, and so that’s where if we do like the masks and the sanitizing, washing your hands frequently, and…then just taking care of each other,” said Father Roder.

People have been able to go back to attending masses, at the discretion of their pastors, since the end of June of this summer.

Latest Stories