Digital Exclusive: Different ways to get rid of items instead of trashing them

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly three million tons of trash end up in Iowa landfills each year. They also stated that most of the items could avoid the landfill.

The Iowa DNR says one way some items can avoid the landfill is to recycle the following:

Bottles

Plastic grocery bags

Pop, alcoholic drink cans

Tin cans

Aluminum cans

Old electronic devices

The Iowa DNR mentioned that there are lots of charitable recycle and repair programs for old electronics. One way to do this is through EcoATM kiosks. The kiosks allow people to drop off their old cell phones, tablets and MP3 players and receive some money back with each donation.

Another way to stop sending items to the landfill includes donating old items or upcycling them. Upcycling is taking old, used items such as cereal boxes and creating drawer organizers.

The Iowa DNR said old food scraps and junk mail can be used to make compost using a compost bin.

However, there are some items that should never go into the trash, like household hazardous materials. These include the following materials:

All-purpose cleaners

Window cleaners

Wood, silver polish

Paint thinners

Compact fluorescent light bulbs

For more ways to find out about what to do with things that should not go into the trash, click here.