Digital Exclusive: Despite nation trends, Iowa, Nebraska Girl Scouts find success selling cookies

(KCAU) – The Girl Scouts are dealing with an unusual problem: too many cookies.

An estimated 15 million cases of Girl Scouts cookies were left unsold after the pandemic shut down most in-person sales booths, leaving some states struggling with the overstock.

However, Girl Scouts groups in Iowa and Nebraska stepped up to the challenge using creative ways to sell cookies or just playing it smart.

Assistant Director of Public Relations for the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa Samie Swinton said the excess cookie inventory on the national level differs from their Cookie Program results, as they were left with only 1,000 cases by the end of 2021.

“We are fortunate to have nearly 14,000 dedicated Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa members who were innovative with this Cookie Program, utilizing online ordering, porch drop-offs, drive-thru cookie booths, and more ways to have a safe and successful Cookie Program that taught our Girl Scouts life-long entrepreneurship skills and how to adapt and overcome challenges,” said Swinton.

She also added the 1,000 remaining cases were donated to organizations such as food banks and shelters by the end of the cookie season.

In Nebraska, it was a similar story.

Susan Payne, Public Relations Specialist for Girls Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, said their organization budgeted for 15% less inventory than they usually ordered.

The decision was based on the possible problems the pandemic would cause. The lower inventory meant the prices for cookies could remain the same.

By the end of the 2021 cookie season, Girls Scouts Spirit of Nebraska sold all of their inventory.