Digital Exclusive: December 10th is Human Rights Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – December 10th is known as Universal Human Rights Day.

On this day in 1948, the U.N. General Assembly passed the Declaration of Human Rights, a standard that all nations follow.

“I think it’s a great thing to have a day when we focus on human rights and especially during the winter months because that is a time where we turn more inward and we’re, I think, a little bit more reflective just because we’re not getting outside as much,” said Karen Mackey, executive director of the Human Rights Commission.

Karen Mackey has been the executive director of the Human Rights Commission for many years.

“It’s important that we acknowledge that there are basic human rights that every person should have. A right to basic freedom, a right to not be held in bondage, a to water; water is not a civil right, clean water is a human right,” said Karen Mackey.

With COVID-19 raising a lot of issues in communities, Mackey said human rights as a topic hasn’t changed in Sioux City.

“I think in our community, people are always interested in human rights. Once you start talking to them about it or you start presenting things, people in our community usually want to learn more,” said Mackey.