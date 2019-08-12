Digital Exclusive: Dangers of third-hand smoke

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many people know about first-hand smoke and second-hand smoke, but not many know about third-hand smoke.

KCAU 9 Digital talked with Steve Beekman from Siouxland District Health to get more information on third-hand smoke.

“Thirdhand smoke is a relatively new concept. Most of us know about first-hand smoke and even second smoke, but third-hand smoke does come with some of the same concerns as well,” Beekman told us.

Third-hand smoke is leftover pollution after a cigarette is put out and it can stick to dust, furniture, carpet, car seats, hair, or clothes.

“There are a few handful of harmful chemicals in third-hand smoke. So this is a definite concern if you have small children, family members that visit the home or even pets in the home. It does have some of those harmful chemical residues that comes from your cigarette smoke or vape smoke. Those chemicals do combine some of the other substances in the environment and just have a residue that leaves behind on surfaces at home or in the vehicle,” Beekman mentioned.

Beekman also added that third-hand smoke comes with those same harmful effects such as eye infections, coughing and lung irritations. This is a concern for parents with young children or owners of pets.

According to the Mayo Clinic, third-hand smoke cannot be eliminated by airing out rooms, opening windows, using fans or air conditioners or confining smoke to only certain areas of the home.