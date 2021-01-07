Digital Exclusive: Dakota Farm Show helps businesses reach new customers after challenging year

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The Dakota Farm Show held its third and final day of its 37th annual show at the University of South Dakota’s DakotaDome on Thursday.

The farm show had 224 agricultural exhibitors from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota showing off the latest farm technology.

“So there’s a couple big [changes], of course, there’s a lot of people in the show wearing masks, and there’s a mask mandate to get into the show that are required. We’re doing the best we can to maintain a six-foot social distance. There’s been a few protocols like that have been taken so it can go on,” said Braedon Hinker, territory manager for Pioneer in Southeast S.D.

Agricultural businesses were able to talk to lots of individuals about their products and services, even gaining new customers during the event.

Mark Riemer, a representative for Animat, Inc., said the farm show helps their business by having people know who they are and how they can help local agricultural producers.

“We’re not a household [name], we’re not General Motors or something like that. We are a niche supplier of rubber for the agricultural industries. Most of your agricultural producers don’t necessarily know who to call for something like that,” said Mark Riemer, Animat, Inc.

Overall, the agricultural business has been able to get through the COVID-19 pandemic because everyone needs to eat.

The Dakota Farm Show also provides an opportunity for businesses to meet back up and reconnect with their customers.

“Oh, I think it’s a big deal! Some people like to touch base with the retailer and visit to see how the year went. Then, there’s a lot of interesting and unique products that people can be introduced to. I think it’s a good experience,” said Tara Pirak, owner of Valley Ag Supply.

The farm show has also helped exhibitors show producers that they will still be here, continuing to adapt to these uncertain times.