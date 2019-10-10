Digital Exclusive: Dakota Dunes Laboratories with MercyOne updates lab equipment

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KCAU) – As technology advances, machines in the medical field sometimes need updating or replacing. MercyOne Dakota Dunes Laboratories is replacing a machine to a newer updated version, bringing patients the next generation of laboratory technology.

The new machine, known as Siemens Atellica Solution lab equipment (also called Atellica for short), will allow MercyOne to expand precision medicine, transform care delivery, and greatly improve the patient experience.

The Siemens Atellica Solution lab equipment is too large and heavy to get into an elevator or door, so the machine usually has to be put into place by a crane or forklift. It also comes in three separate pieces. For MercyOne Dakota Dunes Laboratories, the machine had to be delivered by crane, as it needed to be placed on the second floor.

The Siemens Atellica Solution lab equipment will help in many ways.

It can test samples faster, which will decrease patient wait times for test results.

It can test many samples at once, much more than the older machine being replaced could do.

It can test pediatric samples at a slower rate to ensure it’s handled more delicately

It has a track so samples will move on their own, requiring less human interaction

Atellica can analyze up to 1200 samples at a time, and it can analyze chemistry or amino type products. Samples include glucose, electrolytes, kidney function, liver function, thyroids, anything you would go to a doctor for.