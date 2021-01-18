Digital Exclusive: Dakota County Health Department unveils new website

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department released a new website.

Before this, folks had to go to the Dakota County Courthouse’s website, but information of the health department was limited.

The site is more streamlined and easier to navigate.

It provides the community with information on the services they provide, links to other organizations, and up-to-date guidance for COVID-19.

In the COVID-19 section is the risk dial that is updated weekly and includes a table explaining the color system.

Folks can visit the new site at dakotacountyhealth.org