Digital Exclusive: Crittenton Center to add 4th preschool, childcare center in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One nonprofit organization is continuing to help provide childcare services in the Sioux City area.

The Crittenton Center will be opening up their fourth preschool and childcare center, which will be in the Morningside area, in the former Siouxland Christian School facility, on March 1.

“We knew that we wanted to do something to give back and fill the need for childcare here in the Sioux City area. Over the last five years, there has been a 40% decrease of childcare providers in our community. It’s one area that we accel in and knew that we can do something about,” said Leslie Heying, executive director.

Leslie Heying, executive director of the Crittenton Center, said the opening of the fourth facility will help them grow the center which will help families and children they serve.

The non-profit mentions there’s a need for more childcare locations in other parts of the city in order for parents to go to work and use childcare.

“We got three different locations that are located right now on the west side of Sioux City. When we were analyzing and seeing what Woodbury County needed, the Morningside area is an underserved population,” said Erika Fuentes, director of child development programs.

Erika Fuentes, director of child development programs, said the childcare center will be open for two to five-year-olds with two large-sized classrooms for them to use.

The Morningside location will also have curriculum-based equipment, a full-sized gymnasium, lunchroom, and playground.

“Certainly, it allows us to open up more childcare slots. Partnering with Sanford Center also allows us to offer a continuum of childcare services for families with kids in preschool but also in school,” said Heying.

The partnership with Sanford Center will help the Crittenton Center offer transportation for children to go to schools in the Morningside area.

Sanford Center will also provide before and after school care in a classroom inside Crittenton’s childcare center.

“It’s absolutely essential for the workforce. This isn’t just a childcare issue; it’s absolutely a community issue and making sure that families feel confident in their childcare placement,” said Fuentes.

Heying mentions some of the reasons behind the decline in childcare providers in the community include the difficulty in making childcare affordable to families.

For more information on the Stella East Preschool and Childcare Development Center, call the Crittenton Center at 712-255-6832, the East Campus at 712-389-2393, or go visit their website.