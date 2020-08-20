Digital Exclusive: Crittenton Center expands parent education classes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center has expanded its parent education classes, which started on July 1.

“It’s important for parents to learn communication skills, setting limits, teaching their children responsibility for those pre-teen and teen years as well as for the little kids,” said Monica Rosenthal, program director of Crittenton Center.

Another thing the parent education classes teach is stopping arguments.

The expansion of the classes will help serve families who have children between the ages of five to 18.

“That family support doesn’t stop when kids get to age five or get to age 10. It really needs to go until that child leaves the home and even after that, some individuals need additional support even after their kids leave,” said Leslie Heying, executive director of Crittenton Center.

Originally, they were only able to serve parents who were expecting up until the children were five-years-old.

Experts said it’s important to have parent education classes in the community, especially during these uncertain times.

“Positive communication skills and keeping open lines of communication with your teens are very important because they’re also going through difficult times with school changes, not seeing their friends as much, isolation,” said Rosenthal.

The center serves on average 300 to 400 families a year between group classes and home visits.

The Crittenton Center is currently teaching the free and voluntary classes in televisits and in-office visits.

“We want families to get on a healthy start in life. Whether its families that are going home from the hospital with a newborn baby or families who have been at it for a little bit but just need a little extra support. So, really our family support workers are here to that very thing,” said Heying.

If parents want to sign up for the classes, they can call the Crittenton Center at 712-255-4321 and use the following extensions, x111, x120, and x151 for Spanish speaking.

