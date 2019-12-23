Digital Exclusive: Cooking with kids during the holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holidays come with special treats and family gatherings. During these times, it’s a great way to educate kids on cooking basics and nutrition.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics said it’s a good opportunity to explain different methods of cooking and the purpose of each one. Some methods could be baking versus broiling and cooking different dishes.

Teaching kids safety precautions should be a priority. Some examples would be to instruct them to wash their hands with warm, soapy water as they sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. Kids should also be taught the basics of cooking, the importance of correctly measuring the ingredients and the different utensils that can be used.

For kids ages three to five, they recommend to start out simple cooking techniques like rolling cookie dough, using a cookie cutter or spreading frosting. For kids ages six to seven, they suggest shucking corn, using a vegetable peeler, cracking eggs and measuring ingredients.

Once kids reach the age of eight, they could use a can opener, juice fruits, using a thermometer to check food temperatures and pounding a chicken to on a cutting board. Kids 10 and older can then learn how to chop vegetables, boil potatoes, microwave foods, bake foods by using the oven and simmer ingredients using the stove.

Giving kids age-appropriate tasks can help them enjoy cooking.

By learning to cook and watching others enjoy their creations, it can help boost their confidence levels.

Latest Stories