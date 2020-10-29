Digital Exclusive: Construction set to begin on Historic 4th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Construction of a new apartment complex began earlier today in downtown Sioux City.

The Urbane 1220 project is being done by Merge Urban Development which will include 70 housing units.

“They’re an exciting firm to work with, they’re doing a lot of great projects across Iowa and we’re very happy that they’ve chosen Sioux City for a location for one of their mixed use projects,” said Chris Myres, Economic Development Specialist for City of Sioux City.

The project is located at the corner of Floyd Blvd and 4th St across from the Marquee.

“I think this was a good location for them because there is a lot of entertainment and other amenities located in the area. There’s a lot of employers showing interest in downtown,” said Myres.

Myres said the recent residential projects downtown will create opportunities for more businesses to move into the area.

Construction of the Urbane 1220 project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

“They’re starting construction right now. We have a ground breaking scheduled for November 6th. They’re doing some preliminary grading on the site that they wanted to get done before it really got into the Winter season. And then over the next 12 months, they’ll really dig into it and get it done,” said Myres.

