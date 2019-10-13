Digital Exclusive: Cone-Acopia

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite the cooler weather on Sunday, many Siouxlanders went out to Cone Park for the final Fall Fest event, Cone-Acopia.

Cone-Acopia had a variety of free fun-filled events for everyone in the family to enjoy. Some of the events included a pumpkin rolling contest, bouncy houses, fall crafts, scavenger hunt, outdoor fire pit, coffee tasting and much more.

John Burns of Sioux City Parks and Recreation spoke with KCAU 9 Digital about the importance of this family-friendly community event.

“There’s just something for everyone here. It’s just such a great event for the community to come out and get to get out on a Sunday and spend some time out here. And to have everyone have some fun rather its beer and wine tasting for the adults or pumpkin rolls down the hill for the kids. There’s just something out here for everyone and it brings families together,” Burns said.

With Cone-Acopia offering so many different activities, it’s one Fall Fest event that brings the community together.

“We’re all about bringing the community together and strengthening our bonds with all of our neighbors. So, this event is a great example of that. It’s a fantastic event. We’re hoping for a big turn out today,” Burns added.

Burns mentioned this is the first Cone-Acopia event and they plan to bring it back in the upcoming years, with plans already in place.

“This is definitely going to be a reoccurring, annual event. We are already working on plans for next year and some stuff we’re going to add to make it bigger and better,” stated Burns.

Cone-Acopia wraps up Sioux City’s three-day Fall Fest this year and will continue until 3 p.m.

