Digital Exclusive: Community Action Agency of Siouxland starts taking applications for LIHEAP program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One local agency is helping Siouxland families pay their utility bills in the winter during these uncertain times.

Community Action Agency of Siouxland is currently taking applications for the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

The non-profit organization started taking applications for LIHEAP on November 1 and the deadline for those applications is April 30.

“Be able to help them and give them that financial boost, especially during this time because so many families have been impacted whether that be that they were laid off, that they were furloughed. So every little bit helps as they are trying to get back on their feet,” said Kim Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Wilson said the energy assistance program is offered to eligible households who meet within 175% of the poverty line.

An award amount can be anywhere between $400-$450, which helps those who are struggling to pay their bills.

“Well, I think LIHEAP, like I said before, really helps people as they’re struggling financially. We seen so many families impacted with the COVID-19 pandemic, whether that be with their rental assistance, paying their credit card bills, paying their essential bills,” said Wilson.

Last year, the non-profit organization helped almost 3,300 households through LIHEAP. They’re expecting to help out more folks this year because of the pandemic.

Wilson mentions people have two options this year to apply by either calling the Community Action Agency of Siouxland at 712-274-1610 to schedule an appointment or online at their website.

Siouxland families can also apply for the Energy Assistance and Rental Help programs from the Iowa Financial Authority. Wilson adds applying for both programs will not affect their eligibility for LIHEAP.

For more information on the Iowa Financial Authorities, click here for the Energy Assistance program and click here for the Rental Help program.