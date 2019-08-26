Digital Exclusive: College students settling in after week of classes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The students at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City have already been in classes for a week and are getting settled in.

KCAU 9’s Digital Team spoke with Brianna Hunter, a junior at Briar Cliff about how students and herself are settling in.

“Its hectic for the first week because of a lot of freshman coming in and moving into the dorms. And they’re getting ready to see their new classes,” Hunter states.

Hunter mentioned that the freshman go through a “dry ran” of their schedule to help them find their classrooms before classes start.

Her advice for students is to stay cool and collective.

For Hunter though, her junior year is a lot more difficult than her previous years.

“My junior year is more difficult because I am getting ready to prepare myself to go out into the real world,” Hunter said.

She told KCAU 9 Digital that her freshman and sophomore year were more relaxed as it was all new to her.

As for this school year, Hunter wants to do the best she can.

“I just want to get through the year and make the most of it,” Hunter added.