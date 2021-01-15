Digital Exclusive: City officials prepare renters for eviction moratorium ending on Jan 31

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The CDC’s national eviction moratorium temporarily stops landlords and owners from evicting lessees, residents, or tenants from residential properties.

The moratorium’s goal is to stop the further spread of the coronavirus, and with that set to expire on January 31, city officials want to prepare renters for what’s to come.

“You need to be paying your landlord, even if you can’t pay the full amount. You need to be paying them something because ultimately, your rent will be due in owing. I know that we have run into people who haven’t made any payment. It wasn’t necessarily that they couldn’t make payments; they didn’t pay the rent,” said Karen Mackey, Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, said renters need to provide a written declaration released by the CDC to their landlords or property owners.

Every adult in the lease, agreement, or contract needs to complete this declaration, sign it, and give it to their landlord. People need to make every effort to pay the property owners; however much they can before the moratorium ends.

“They’re going to have to pay their past due rent in full. If you don’t do that, they will be evicted. That’s why people need to making whatever payments they can all along. The entire amount will come due once the moratorium is lifted,” said Mackey.

While the moratorium exempt people from being evicted for non-payment of rent until the end of the month, it will not exempt residents from being evicted for other reasons.

If the moratorium doesn’t extend after January 31, landlords and property owners could proceed to court to evict residents if they don’t pay their rent back.

For more information on the eviction moratorium, click here.