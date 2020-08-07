Digital Exclusive: Chris Larsen Park fundraiser ends August 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fundraiser for the Chris Larsen Park Redevelopment Project will end tomorrow.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation needs the support of the Siouxland Community.

The support is to get the Enhance Iowa Funding Grant to close the funding gap.

“We’re asking for $578,000 will help fund the project. And one of the criteria for the grant is to show community support and one way that the grant requests to show community support is through donations,” said Matt Salvatore, City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director.

Siouxlanders can donate as much as they want to the Parks and Recreation Office at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

“It doesn’t even need to be a large amount. Small amounts: $5, $10. But those small amount of checks will show support for the project and in the Grant Review Committees’ eyes will help score our application higher,” said Salvatore.

The project is located at the site where the Argosy Casino boat used to be.

It started in June of 2020 and plans include playgrounds, a pier, and recreation trails.

“Since the Argosy Casino boat has left, it’s just been a vacant 500 stall parking lot. So creating this as a beautiful green face at the entrance of Siouxland, it’s a front door to the entire community,” said Salvatore

Sometime after the deadline for the fundraiser passes, Salvatore says that they will also set up a website for citizens to donate online to the project.

Latest Stories