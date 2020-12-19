Digital Exclusive: Cherokee man made a Christmas star for his daughter

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Some decorations have a history or a meaning behind them. In Cherokee, one decoration represents a father’s love for his daughter.

Fifteen years ago, Scott Kruse made a lighted star decoration out of scrap pipe after his five-year-old daughter asked him for one.

“When my daughter was five-years old, I can still remember the day, she came out to the garage and she says, ‘Daddy, make me a Christmas star,'” said Scott Kruse, Cherokee resident.

Using leftover EMT pipe around the house, Kruse welded a nine-foot-tall star with lights in about 3-1/2 hours.

“I know I was really excited just because I loved Christmas Lights and I grew up with my dad being an electrician. I just thought all the lights that I saw around town, whether it was in Cherokee or anywhere else we went, I thought my dad put them up just for us and for everyone else to see. So, I was really excited to see this really big star that he made for us,” said Olivia Kruse, Scott’s daughter.

Since then, the star is displayed every Christmas and seen as a staple of the house and the neighborhood.

“Every year, a couple neighbors down the street say, ‘Oh gee whiz, I’m sure glad you turned the Christmas tree light on.’ We usually wait until after Thanksgiving to turn it on,” said Scott Kruse.

“I always remember coming home from work and I get to see the big star and now that it has been up for the past couple of years, it’s just a great reminder of what your family will do for you and the care that they show,” said Olivia Kruse.