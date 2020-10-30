Digital Exclusive: Checking safety essentials during Daylight Savings Time

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Daylight Savings Time is coming to an end on Halloween weekend, which means there are a few things people need to check on.

Some of those items include checking and updating emergency kits, furnace filters, and carbon monoxide detectors.

“The importance about Daylight Savings Time is a good reminder for us to change our batteries in our smoke alarms. When we change our clocks, go ahead and change your batteries in [the] smoke alarms. This way, we know we have a fresh battery in them and that it’s going to work properly. After you change the batteries, make sure to test the smoke alarm at least once a month by hitting the button and make three beep, beeps in sound, so you know that it’s working,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Joe Rodriguez, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Lieutenant Rodriguez said having a fire escape plan, and working smoke alarms in your house will increase the chance of surviving a fire by 50%.

He adds people should follow their manufacturer’s recommendations on furnaces and carbon monoxide detectors and must be checked on at least once a year.

“It’s very important, at least, be cautious about it. If there’s a problem with your furnace or if there’s a problem with your smoke alarm, it’s to be ahead of schedule and know what’s going to happen, being prepared,” said Lt. Rodriguez.

Smoke alarm batteries need be changed, at a minimum, twice a year and the alarms are good for 10 years.

Daylight Savings Time will end at 2 a.m. on November 1, so make sure to check on your safety essentials as winter approaches.

#DaylightSavingTime ends Sunday. That means it’s time to:

⏰Turn your clocks back 1 hour

🔋 Change the batteries in your smoke alarms

🎒Check/update your emergency kit. #FallBack pic.twitter.com/pSjqykGZ07 — FEMA Region 2 (@femaregion2) October 30, 2020

Another way people can help keep their house and themselves safe is by calling the Community Risk Reduction office and set up a Safe Home program at 712-279-6377.

The program is where the fire department comes to your home at your convenience, takes a quick inspection of the house.

It’s non-binding and will give you a recommendation if you need a smoke alarm, and they will install them for free.

