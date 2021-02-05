Digital Exclusive: Challenge yourself during Black History Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a new challenge happening in Siouxland this weekend that’s perfect for February.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is hosting a 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge starting on February 7.

KAREN – “We were trying to find something that we could have people do in the midst of COVID, where we could do it in a safe manner. So, we stumbled upon some work done by Dr. Eddie Moore and he’s set up this 21-Day Race Equity Challenge; he’s curated a list of readings, podcasts you could listen to, videos you can watch, a variety of things,” said Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

The best thing about this list is that they are categorized by length of time, meaning they can fit any participants schedule.

KAREN – “For example, you’ve had a really busy day, it’s 9:00 at night, you get home, here’s something you can do that will only take you seven minutes. But on another day, you have more time, your family’s with you, you want to watch a video with your family, here’s something that’s going to take you an hour and then you can discuss it with your family,” said Mackey.

Even though it starts on Sunday, folks can sign up anytime on sioux-city.org

KAREN – “I’m hoping that they will have an opportunity to think seriously about the concept of race and equity and to realize that we are all much more alike than we are different. We do have our differences, but at the bottom line, we’re all human beings. We all want the same things in life,” said Mackey.