Digital Exclusive: Care Initiatives Hospice holds 2021 Winter Clothing Drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With winter sticking around for a few more months, one local hospice has put together a clothing drive to help the kids in the community.

Care Initiatives Hospice is holding its first-ever clothing drive, called the 2021 Winter Clothing Drive, with four other local non-profits and businesses.

“We all know that 2020 was a rough year for a lot of families in Sioux City and the Siouxland area. We thought we would start the new year by doing a little give-back project, and that’s we came across the coat drive,” said Megan Juilfs, Care Initiatives Hospice.

Megan Juilfs, community representative for Care Initiatives Hospice, said they need new or gently used coats from infants to high-school size but need more of the smaller size coats.

The 2021 Winter Clothing Drive is also accepting new hats, mittens, scarves, and socks.

“All of the coats are staying local. So all of the coats, and the scarves, mittens are all staying in Woodbury County to keep those Woodbury children warm throughout the winter,” said Juilfs.

Marto Brewing Company is one of the four other partners for this year’s winter clothing drive. Owner Erik Martin said the drive has been great, with the box filling up to the top once already.

“We are just happy to help out the community in any way we can. So when we were approached about this project, I thought it be a great way to help out everybody in the area along with just doing our part to help out the kids,” said Erik Martin, Marto Brewing Co.

Martin mentions it’s great to see people are on board and helping out by donating winter clothes and knowing they’re benefiting from this drive.

“I think it will help families out a lot just the extra burden of providing some of these for your family can add up, and I think this is a great to help out all the families,” said Martin.

“So we’re just looking for ways to give back to the community. Siouxland is great, there’s amazing people, and we were looking for ways to give back to those people,” said Megan Juilfs, Care Initiatives Hospice.

The 2021 Winter Clothing Drive will be going on until January 24, and their goal is collecting 200 coats. They currently have collected around 75 coats.

People can donate winter clothing to the following five drop-off sites: