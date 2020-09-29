Digital Exclusive: Burn ban issued in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A burn ban was issued in Plymouth County earlier today due to recent dry conditions.

“Basically it tells people we don’t want them burning any garbage or debris or buildings or terraces or ditches just because the conditions are so perfect for that fire to grow and spread very very quickly,” said Chief David Schipper of Le Mars Fire and Rescue.

These perfect conditions are because of the lack of rain over the summer combined with the cooling temperatures and high winds this time of year.

If a grassfire were to start, the Le Mars Fire and Rescue are equipped with water tankers and hoses to combat it.

“We also have slappers and other types of smoldering– smothering devices, I should say, to help suffocate the fires or to slap the fires out, so to speak,” said Schipper.

Chief Schipper also said that the burn ban doesn’t forbid barbecues and fire pits, but advises folks to be extra careful.

“We recommend if people are gonna do those things, they keep an eye on them. The fire pits we want at least a screen or cover over the top with just the one inch squares so that the embers and the debris can’t get out of your fire pit. Or if you’re grilling, that you keep an eye on your grill, you don’t walk away from it, that you have maybe a garden hose ready or a bucket of water or some other kind of fire suppression agent available as a fire extinguisher or thing like that,” said Schipper.

