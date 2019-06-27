Digital Exclusive: Bump in the night program preview

Head on over to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center tonight, June 27.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Head on over to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center tonight, June 27, for their program Bump in the Night.

During the program, Olivia Parks will be having conversations about all the different dangers and what people would be able to find while hiking at night. Attendees will get to learn about different night-time animals.

“We are also going to meet our resident owl here at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Harlan. He is a Barred Owl,” said Parks.

During the hike, Parks also stated that there will be a powerpoint that will lead to activities outside.

The program starts at 7 p.m. It is a free program that is open to the public.

