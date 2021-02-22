Digital Exclusive: Briar Cliff University, Little Priest Tribal College sign 4 articulation agreements

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two higher education institutions in Siouxland have signed articulation agreements to provide students an opportunity to continue their education.

Briar Cliff University and Little Priest Tribal College signed agreements for students who are studying nursing and business.

“Our relationship started to blossom, and we decided to now get into an agreement with business and nursing. Briar Cliff offers world-class education, and we know that as a Siouxlander, and we talked of connecting with them for the four-year degrees,” said Manoj Patil, Little Priest Tribal College.

Manoj Patil, President of Little Priest Tribal College, said the articulation agreements stem from the agreement both institutions signed in late January 2020 on social work.

“For Briar Cliff, it will expand the possibility of students from Little Priest coming directly to Briar Cliff once they earn their Associate’s degree at Little Priest. So, it really streamlines the process, and it takes all of those questions out of the air,” said Dr. Rachelle Karstens, Briar Cliff University.

Dr. Rachelle Karstens, President of Briar Cliff University, said the articulation agreements mean that the first two years of education can be done at the tribal college and help the students prepare for the final two years at the university.

“It’s going to impact not only our students but also the community of Winnebago. We believe that our students have now more options, more pathways to get their Bachelor’s degree. I think that indirectly it’s going to help our enrollment increase at Little Priest Tribal College,” said Patil.

The agreements help Briar Cliff with not having to individualize, customize, and review their transcripts in determining if students from Little Priest qualify for the programs.

“If a student at Little Priest takes these courses during this period of time and then comes to Briar Cliff after completing that coursework, they are automatically approved to continue on with the program here at Briar Cliff,” said Dr. Karstens.

Patil mentions it’s important to give their students the chance to continue their education in the fields they’re studying in.

“Having a Bachelor’s degree, have a rapid growth in your careers, [have a] higher median salary than with an Associate’s degree. But there are some students who want an Associate’s degree and want to get into the workforce. So, we want to deal with both options to the students,” said Manoj Patil, Little Priest Tribal College

Those agreements help students have a seamless transfer from an Associate’s degree at one institution to a Bachelor’s degree at another institution.

There are a total of five articulation agreements between Briar Cliff University and Little Priest Tribal College, one for social work, one for nursing, and three for business.