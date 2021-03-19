Digital Exclusive: Briar Cliff introduces new one button recording studio

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Briar Cliff University has a new addition in their library.

Thanks to a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (ILMS), the University made a special recording studio for students and faculty.

“So, using the grant funds as well as some of our library budget we were able to purchase the equipment for the studio,” said Breanne Kirsch, University Librarian at Briar Cliff University.

Equipment that was purchased with the grant money include cameras, microphones, lights, and computers specifically for video editing.

“I thought it was going to be super small with just a couple of items, but when I went in, there was a lot of different features of it. So I feel like there’s a lot of new things that people can use in it,” said Peyton Preston, freshman at Briar Cliff University.

And there is one feature that makes this even more impressive.

The system is designed to be so simple that all a student has to do is plug in a USB device, hit record, and they’re ready to go.

“Faculty can record lectures, students could record video or podcasts for class assignments, a band could come in and create a CD or audio track for their songs. The possibilities are really endless,” said Kirsch.

Kirsch said once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the studio will be open for use to members of the community.

“We’re very excited about this studio and I hope that down the road once we open up to the broader community that community members can come and use it as well,” said Kirsch.