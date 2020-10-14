Digital Exclusive: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(KCAU) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which makes it important for people to know about the cancer’s warning signs.

Some of the warning signs to look for are if there’s any changes or something’s new to you, whether it’s feeling or image-wise.

“The sooner they find out than, the faster they can treat it. Sometimes cancers can even be caught at stage zero or even pre-cancerous cells. So, the faster, the better,” said Meaghan Combs, patient coordinator at MercyOne Medical Center.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, an estimated 286,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among women, and about 2,670 cases were detected in men.

The death rate of breast cancer decreased by 40% from 1989 to 2016 among women. The progress of the decline is credited to the improvements being made in the early detections of the cancer.

“Continuing to do more about trying to determine the best age to start screening. MRI is a newer development that’s come about for people who have dense breasts, or it might be harder to see something going on, on mammograms has been a development,” said Dr. Robert Horowitz, medical director at June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

These advancements have been helped by technology with the improvement of mammograms, including having 3-D mammograms and computers to help radiologists find abnormalities.

“Certainly, we’re seeing developments there, and I think in terms of the treatments both in the agacent setting, so after someone’s had surgery or surgery and radiation and for the more advanced disease. We’ve seen a lot of advances in those areas,” said Dr. Horowitz.

The cancer society said approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime and one in 39 women will die from the cancer.

The ideal time for women to start getting mammograms is the age of 40 and have one every year after.

“Unless, of course, you have a family member, first three relatives, which would be mom, daughter, or sister…If they were diagnosed at say 38, then you would want to start 10 years before that, so 28 sometimes,” said Meaghan Combs, Patient Coordinator at MercyOne Medical Center.

Health officials add people should talk to their doctors about screening because the cancer can be found before there are physical symptoms, and it’s critical to find the disease as early as possible.

