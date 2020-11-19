Digital Exclusive: Boy Scouts of America give thanks to frontline workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Boy Scouts of America are giving their thanks to frontline workers in a special way.

“Well, we were so blessed to get a call from the Boy Scouts who wanted to give a little treat to our health care professionals who are working so hard right now, and they dropped of hundreds of coupon cards that we can pass along to our colleagues who are working so hard right now,” said Jenna Rehnstrom of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The organization donated over 800 coupon cards to the hospital as a token of appreciation.

“We see that nurses are coming in, day in and day out, putting their lives on the line with this disease of COVID, we wanted to make sure that we give a nice ‘thank you’, a token of appreciation of the nurses that they can take their family out or take a little discount of coffee or dinner. So, it’s a great way to say, ‘Hey, thank you from the Boy Scouts’ here,” said Dan Locke of the Boy Scouts Of Amerca Mid-America Council.

The coupons can be used at multiple locations such as Casey’s, Sneaky’s, and Jitters.