Breaking News
Federated States of Micronesia asks U.S. government to help investigate Seaboard Triumph Food

Digital Exclusive: Bow Hunting Safety

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bow hunting season is just around the corner in Iowa.

Starting October 1, bow season for deer and turkey hunting will open up in the state of Iowa. With the season starting soon, KCAU 9 Digital wanted to provide some safety reminders from hunting-bow.com.

  • Check your equipment to ensure everything is working properly and no items are missing
  • Test new equipment in a safe place to tune it to your liking
  • Use Binoculars to make sure an animal is your target and that no humans are around your intended target
  • When using a tree stand, wear a safety harness
  • Hunt with a partner or tell a friend or family member where you’re going and when you plan on being back
  • Before loading your animal into your vehicle, make sure it’s dead
  • Before heading home, check your belongings to make sure they’re free of snakes or other critters

For more safety tips and reminders, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories