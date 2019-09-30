Digital Exclusive: Bow Hunting Safety

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bow hunting season is just around the corner in Iowa.

Starting October 1, bow season for deer and turkey hunting will open up in the state of Iowa. With the season starting soon, KCAU 9 Digital wanted to provide some safety reminders from hunting-bow.com.

Check your equipment to ensure everything is working properly and no items are missing

Test new equipment in a safe place to tune it to your liking

Use Binoculars to make sure an animal is your target and that no humans are around your intended target

When using a tree stand, wear a safety harness

Hunt with a partner or tell a friend or family member where you’re going and when you plan on being back

Before loading your animal into your vehicle, make sure it’s dead

Before heading home, check your belongings to make sure they’re free of snakes or other critters

For more safety tips and reminders, click here.