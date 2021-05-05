Digital Exclusive: Bishop Heelan thanks teachers with food truck lunch

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and one local high school is saying thank you to their educators.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School had a food truck outside of the building for teachers to go and grab their lunches on Wednesday.

“It’s awesome! I can’t think of a better way than a taco truck to thank teachers…I have tacos, steak tacos…I stop at this food truck on my own time,” said Emily Bonnema, a teacher.

Emily Bonnema is a Speech, Theatre, and Journalism teacher at the high school and said she and the other teachers were pretty excited about the taco truck coming.

Even though the weather was not cooperating, teachers still waited outside of the food truck to choose between getting tacos, burritos, or nachos to order.

“It’s really great to know they appreciate the work that we put in. This year [has] been obviously harder than a lot of other years. It’s really great to have that appreciation and really feel like they understand what we’re going through,” said Bonnema.

School officials said the parents decided to do the food truck lunch as a way to show their appreciation for all the hard work the teachers put in.

The school administrators also helped make it possible for all the educators to receive the unique lunch during the week.

“They have been really flexible with us, which is really great and understanding of the stress that we’re under…Thank you to the Bishop Heelan Parents Club and to all of our administrators!” said Emily Bonnema, a teacher.

Bonnema mentions another way the school shows their gratitude towards their teachers is through Jeans Day on Fridays.