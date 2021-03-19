Digital Exclusive: Bishop Heelan sophomore making impact on community through donation drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One local high school student has put together a food and clothing drive to help give back to the community.

Brian Regino, a sophomore at Bishop Heelan, has partnered with the high school and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland to make this drive happen.

“So, I figured, now that I have this position, where I can actually make a difference, that I might as well use it to give back to some kids that might be in my [previous] position,” said Brian Regino, a sophomore at Bishop Heelan.

Kalynn Sortino, resource development director at the club, said Regino approached her with the idea of partnering up for the donation drive and thought it was a good idea.

“So, I brainstormed with him a little bit like ‘What kind of individuals and families would you want to help out? Are there any organizations in mind?’ We decided on The Gospel Mission,” said Kalynn Sortino, Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland.

As this year’s Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland’s Local Youth of the Year, Regino said the inspiration behind the drive stemmed from his childhood when his family didn’t have enough money for food or clothes.

“I hope to help as many people as I can…younger people, older people, anyone who’s less fortunate, I wish that I could help them,” said Regino.

Emily Vondrak, director of development and public relations at The Gospel Mission, said the food and clothing donations will make a big difference to them.

“We give them out in a number of different ways. We provide three square meals a day to anyone that needs it. We have our food pantry that’s open Monday through Friday. We give away clothes through our thrift stores and our voucher program,” said Emily Vondrak, The Gospel Mission.

Regino mentions the donation drive has been doing really well and already received many items so far, and hoping to get more donations.

“So, when we have students and members of our club come to us and also want to give back. It really heartwarming and really exciting for us to be able to give them that platform to really reach a broader audience,” said Kalynn Sortino, Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland.

“No matter what age you are, you can help out and make a difference and help someone who’s less fortunate and help someone out in their time of need,” said Brian Regino, a sophomore at Bishop Heelan

The food and clothing drive was originally scheduled to end on March 18 but has been extended to March 25.

If you want to drop off non-perishable food items and new or gently used clothing for adults and kids, go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland and Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.