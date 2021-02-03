Digital Exclusive: Bishop Heelan “food fight” a big success

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan had a different kind of food fight in their halls over the past couple of weeks.

The high school ran a competitive food drive with the purpose of donating to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“We started this food drive a couple of weeks ago and it’s a food drive that we got started to help our community in any way we can and especially nowadays, with COVID, it’s kind of hard to do things like this. So we thought of a fun way to do it which was a fun drive that has a little bit of competition to it,” said Bereket Ware, president of the Student Council.

The competition was between homerooms and instead of quantity that decided the winner, it was by weight.

“I just think it gets everyone excited. I know it’s already for a good cause, but when you add a little bit of friendly competition, it makes everyone a little bit more excited to get out and donate some food,” said Emma Hutchinson, president of the National Honors Society.

Every student got involved in the food drive, collecting a total of 1,260 pounds of food.

The amount of student participation in this drive surprised and delighted both Hutchinson and Ware.

“It just makes me really excited and it makes my heart happy to see that everyone’s excited and willing to donate their time and food,” said Hutchinson.

“Just getting to see just how many people would actually get involved, that was a big thin, at first. It was kind of slow because we wanted to start it off steady and just get it popping right before the day was due and it was good seeing that everyone was really willing to participate and also just help out the community,” said Ware.