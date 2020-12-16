Digital Exclusive: Be safe over the Christmas holiday by not drinking and driving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) seeing a 17% increase in OWIs from last year to this year, it’s critical for people not to drink and drive during the Christmas holiday.

“Well, it’s very dangerous to drink and drive, and so I think people should be socially responsible and not drive if they’ve been drinking…because it’s a danger for themselves and other people who are on the road,” said Lynne Boulden, a local shopper.

As the Christmas holiday is coming closer, people normally consume alcohol at bars and homes, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re limited to the groups they can be in and how long the bars are open.

Officer Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department said with the holiday season, the alcohol consumption picks up, and people need to be aware of their limits.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. So if you’re feeling at all like you’ve become intoxicated or you feel buzzed, don’t get into a car. There are plenty of resources in our community with ride-sharing services and cab services that you can get yourself home safely without endangering your life and the lives of others,” Ofc. Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

One way people can get home safely instead of drinking and driving is having someone you know and trust to come pick you up and take you from point A to point B.

Officer Dutler mentions that anytime people start to drink alcohol beverages is when they need to begin thinking about another way home.

“You need to set clear limits and drink very minimal amounts [of alcohol]. We do have the standard of 0.08, and that’s going to be different, depending on your size and weight and all of those things. The smart thing to do is once you started drinking, plan on getting yourself a ride with someone else driving,” said Ofc. Dutler.

Sioux City Police mention they will have their fielders up and will be looking for some indications of impaired driving as the holidays approach.

For the first OWI offense, it’s two days in jail, a $1,250 fine, having your license revoked for six months, and requires substance abuse evaluation.