Digital Exclusive: BCU students showing love to first responders for Valentine’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Love is in the air at Briar Cliff University as students get ready for Valentine’s Day.

Wednesday afternoon, students gathered around to create handmade Valentine’s Day gifts.

“Just with COVID, a lot of people aren’t getting visitors and much less valentines, so it’s just something cool that we can do to help other people out who might not have visitors and feel the love during Valentine’s Day,” said Kennedy Andersen, a sophomore at Briar Cliff University.

The collection of cards and wire art will be given to the seniors and workers at the Casa De Paz Health Care Center.

For the students, not only is it a way to do something nice for someone, but also have some fun after a year of cancellations.

“I mean, it’s kind of nice because it’s a break between classes, we’re doing it in the middle of the day, it allows us to just do something fun that we haven’t been able to do with the COVID guidelines. So, it’s something that we can do with our friends between classes, come down and do it, and feel good after,” said Andersen.